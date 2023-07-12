Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured battling 2nd Alarm structure fire in La Crescenta

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A firefighter was injured while battling a Second Alarm fire at a commercial building in La Crescenta on Wednesday. 

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire near Foothill Boulevard and Ramsdell Avenue at around 3:25 p.m. 

Due to the size of the building, firefighters immediately declared the blaze a Second Alarm fire.

As the 65 firefighters battled the fire, a portion of the building collapse.

One firefighter was injured, according to the department, but there was no information provided on how he was hurt or the status of his injuries. 

The cause of the fire is not immediately known. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 4:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.