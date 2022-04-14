Firefighter taken to hospital after battling blaze at Mount Washington home

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after battling a blaze at a two-story home in the hilly neighborhood of Mount Washington.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 4600 block of East San Andreas Avenue at a large, hillside home.

(credit: CBS)

According to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart, the fire appeared to have started in the crawl space below the first floor and extended up. Firefighters managed to put out most of the flames, but had to work to find the source of smoke that was emanating from parts of the home.

A total of 67 firefighters were called out to the scene, which was declared a knockdown within an hour and 17 minutes, the LAFD said. One firefighter was evaluated and taken to the hospital for a medical concern in fair condition, Stewart said, adding that it was a non-traumatic issue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.