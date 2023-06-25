Fire torches RV at Venice encampment; latest in string of troubling events

A massive fire that torched a recreational vehicle at an encampment in Venice is just the latest in a string of incidents that has neighbors and city leaders on edge.

Security footage of the fire shows as large flames tower above the RV on Friday, located on Lake Street, amongst dozens of other motorhomes and trailers in the area.

The fire, which is just the latest in a lengthy string of incidents stemming from the location, has residents and even city leaders looking to make an immediate change due to the troubling circumstances.

"It's sad we see these people often, we walk around here, we drive around here," said Ana Alvarez-Suarez, who lives nearby. She's one of many who witnessed the frightening moments as people scrambled out of the vehicle on Friday.

Neighbors have been complaining about the encampment for months, calling for city leaders to take action and clear the group of RVs from outside of their homes.

"We pay a lot of money as residents of the city, so you don't want to walk out of your apartment and see RVs every time," said Jordan Norwood.

Other neighbors say that the area smells like built up trash and urine.

It's things like this, and incident after incident, that have caught the ire of residents in recent months. While they note that the circumstances are unfortunate, it doesn't change the issue at hand outside of their homes.

On Saturday, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park issued a statement on the fire, and her plans to address the issue.

"This most recent RV fire is one in a year-long string of incidents that demonstrate the severe risks to life, safety and the environment posed by these unregulated vehicles," the councilwoman, who represents the 11th district that oversees Venice, said in her statement. "I am angry and saddened by these situations. I will continue working every day to make progress and implement rules and programs that will ultimately lead to a solution."

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say that no one was injured in the fire, and that a man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and suspected arson. They did not provide any further information on the incident.