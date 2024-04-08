Fire rips through abandoned commercial building in Compton

A massive fire destroyed an abandoned commercial building in Compton early Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene a little before 3:30 a.m. after learning of the blaze, which had fully engulfed the building in the 1100 block of Petrolia Avenue, according to Downey Fire Department, who dispatch for the Compton Fire Department.

They arrived to find 50-foot flames that had burst through the roof of the building. Because of the intensity of the fire, crews were forced to battle in defensive mode from outside of the building.

It took them nearly 90 minutes to fully extinguish the massive blaze, which was fueled by a number of cars and other vehicles that were inside of the building.

No injuries were reported and investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.