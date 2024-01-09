Fire erupts after suspected DUI driver slams car into Irvine home

A 20-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he slammed into an Irvine home late Monday evening and attempted to flee from the area.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene of the crash, in the 3800 block of Hamilton Street, according to a statement from Irvine Police Department.

They say the crash happened as the driver was speeding through the area when he crashed into a parked car across the street, which caused his car to careen into the kitchen of the home.

"I was sitting on my chair screaming and praying to God," said one of the home's residents. "I thought I was going to die."

She's thankful no one inside of the home, including her 15-year-old Pomeranian named Chase, was injured in the incident.

"I screamed, 'My dog is inside, my dog is inside. Somebody help my dog,'" the woman said, recounting the moment that she realized the car was on fire and knew she needed to jump into action. "I said, 'I have to go inside again to save him.' I took risk, actually."

She says that Chase was hiding behind the refrigerator, which was pushed into the home's living room due to the force of the collision.

Her house has been red-tagged, meaning that the woman nor her family can live in the home due to the lingering threat that the structural integrity now faces.

Police say that the driver and his passenger, a female, jumped out of the car and tried to run from the scene.

"They began hopping fences and our officers were able to locate them a short distance away," said Irvine Police Spokesperson Kyle Oldeoerp. "Our officers conducted field sobriety tests and determined it was likely the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Because he is under 21, he is required to have zero amount of alcohol in his blood."

There was no information provided on the driver or his passenger.