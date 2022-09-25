Fire destroys at least two Pasadena apartment units
Pasadena Fire Department firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury.
The scene of the fire was located on the 900 block of North Summit Avenue.
Firefighters had the blaze out at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Pasadena FD.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
