Fire destroys at least two Pasadena apartment units

Pasadena Fire Department firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury.

The scene of the fire was located on the 900 block of North Summit Avenue.

Firefighters had the blaze out at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Pasadena FD.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.