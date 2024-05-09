Watch CBS News
Fire destroys at least 20 RVs at dealership in Santa Fe Springs

By Amy Maetzold

A large fire destroyed at least 15 to 20 RVs at a dealership in Santa Fe Springs early Thursday morning.

Police are still looking for the suspect who might be responsible for starting the blaze after security video showed him on the property when the fire began.

The blaze started around 12:20 a.m. at Mike Thompson's RV Super Store, 13940 Firestone Blvd., according to the Whittier Police Department.

Crews from the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department were able to contain the fire from spreading, although flames destroyed around 20 RVs, each worth about $100,000, police said.

Security video showed a "suspect" described as a male walking between the RVs at the time the fire started, and authorities searched the area but have not found him yet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by police detectives and fire department arson investigators. 

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 8:46 AM PDT

