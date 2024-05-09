Fire destroys at least 20 RVs at dealership in Santa Fe Springs

RV park left burned to ashes after fire tears through

A large fire destroyed at least 15 to 20 RVs at a dealership in Santa Fe Springs early Thursday morning.

Police are still looking for the suspect who might be responsible for starting the blaze after security video showed him on the property when the fire began.

The blaze started around 12:20 a.m. at Mike Thompson's RV Super Store, 13940 Firestone Blvd., according to the Whittier Police Department.

Crews from the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department were able to contain the fire from spreading, although flames destroyed around 20 RVs, each worth about $100,000, police said.

Security video showed a "suspect" described as a male walking between the RVs at the time the fire started, and authorities searched the area but have not found him yet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by police detectives and fire department arson investigators.