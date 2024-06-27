Fire destroys 7 homes along Pearblossom Highway in Antelope Valley

A fire destroyed seven trailer homes along Pearblossom Highway in the Antelope Valley Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 12700 block Pearblossom Highway at 12:30 p.m., and upon arriving, firefighters found the homes fully engulfed in flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The blaze spread a little bit to some brush in the nearby area, officials said, before firefighters managed to put out the flames.

Two hours after the fire was first reported, at 2:30 p.m., aerial footage captured by SkyCal shows the homes burnt to the ground with just blackened piles of debris left behind.

No other details were released by the fire department.