Fire destroys 7 homes along Pearblossom Highway in Antelope Valley

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

A fire destroyed seven trailer homes along Pearblossom Highway in the Antelope Valley Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 12700 block Pearblossom Highway at 12:30 p.m., and upon arriving, firefighters found the homes fully engulfed in flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The blaze spread a little bit to some brush in the nearby area, officials said, before firefighters managed to put out the flames.

Two hours after the fire was first reported, at 2:30 p.m., aerial footage captured by SkyCal shows the homes burnt to the ground with just blackened piles of debris left behind. 

No other details were released by the fire department.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

