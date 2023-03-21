Fire departments warn locals to stay away from fast-moving water with storm incoming

Local fire departments preparing swift water rescue teams with heavy rain on the way

As yet another winter storm descends upon Southern California, local fire departments are warning residents to stay away from quick-moving water due to the increased danger it presents.

"Stay away from moving water," Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Thomas Henzgen said. "The motto we use is: turn around, don't drown."

Even without heavy rainfall since the beginning of last week, firefighters have had to make six swift-water rescues in the last week from people who have become trapped by the swollen Los Angeles River.

"Just one foot of moving water can displace 1,000 pounds," Henzgen said on Monday, when warning people of the true dangers of water. "It an easily move a vehicle."

Henzgen says that even when rain isn't falling, the local rivers are being heavily-impacted by the massive amount of storms that have hit the area in recent months, with some dams having to release water due to the limited capacity.

He said that even when inside of a vehicle, it's not worth the risk.

"Don't drive across it, don't try to cross it, don't walk in it," he said. "Even shallow moving water is enough to sweep you off your feet."

Despite the warning, Henzgen said that LAFD has four swift-water rescue teams at the ready with the storm closing in.