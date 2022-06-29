Fire damages detached garage in Melrose District

Firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out in a detached garage in the Melrose District Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene at around 8:20 a.m. after reports of a tree fire, but upon their arrival at the scene realized that the flames had also spread to a detached garage on N. Sierra Bonita Avenue.

Captain Armand Dabuet spoke with CBS LA reporters on scene, where he detailed that they found downed power lines in the immediate area, though they weren't sure if it was a result of the fire.

It took just under 20 minutes for LAFD to contain the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene to remove the remaining structure left by the fire and handle any lingering hot spots.