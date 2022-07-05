Fire damages condominium in North Hills area

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 5 AM Edition)

A fire erupted in a two-story condominium in North Hills Tuesday damaging one of the units.

Firefighters responded to the 9400 block of North Noble Avenue around 9:35 a.m.

According to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were able to extinguish the flames in 17 minutes.

"Assisted by automatic fire sprinklers, crews held the fire to the unit of origin with no extension to the second floor or adjacent units," Stewart said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.