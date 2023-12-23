Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire crews knock down a Cypress Park movie studio fire where a wedding reception was taking place

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters spent an hour and a half battling a massive commercial fire in the early morning hours Saturday at a movie studio in Cypress Park where a wedding reception was taking place.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a 2:15 a.m. call of a fire at the media production and event space called LA River Studios at 2800 N. Division Street. 

An LAFD representative said all wedding reception attendees and staff were safely evacuated from the building as 157 firefighters battled the stubborn blaze. 

No injuries were reported and firefighters remained at the scene overnight, knocking down hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 7:31 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.