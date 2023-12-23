Fire crews knock down a Cypress Park movie studio fire where a wedding reception was taking place

Firefighters spent an hour and a half battling a massive commercial fire in the early morning hours Saturday at a movie studio in Cypress Park where a wedding reception was taking place.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a 2:15 a.m. call of a fire at the media production and event space called LA River Studios at 2800 N. Division Street.

An LAFD representative said all wedding reception attendees and staff were safely evacuated from the building as 157 firefighters battled the stubborn blaze.

No injuries were reported and firefighters remained at the scene overnight, knocking down hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.