400 marijuana plants discovered after fire burns in empty West Covina house

A fire was burning Monday in a vacant house Monday in the West Covina area, which led law enforcement to find hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside.

Firefighters were sent to the 19000 block of East Lorencita Drive at about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The firefighters went into a defensive mode, working to prevent the flames from spreading to other structures.

The flames were still burning in the attic area of the two-story building after about two hours, the fire department reported.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, about 400 marijuana plants were found inside the structure.

No arrests were reported, and an investigation was continuing, the sheriff's department reported.