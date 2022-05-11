Fire burns half-acre of grass, trees in Boyle Heights; Westbound 60 Freeway closed

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 11 AM Edition)

A fire burned about a half-acre of grass and trees Wednesday in Boyle Heights.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire erupted around 12 p.m. near the 2800 block of East Seventh Street.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames and keep embers from igniting "spot fires" in the area, the LAFD reported.

All westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were closed at Euclid.