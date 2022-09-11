Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate

Crews bracing for another hot and dry day on Mosquito Fire frontlines Crews bracing for another hot and dry day on Mosquito Fire frontlines 03:02

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight.

SIZE AND PROGRESS

The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain.

The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size on Monday, the same number it was on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.

According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult.

Firefighters are challenged by steep terrain, dense brush, and high temperatures.

Firefighters have been banking on cooler temperatures and higher humidity to assist the battle.

An increase in winds on Saturday has continued the fire's spread to the north and northeast as firefighters have been working diligently to build control lines along the area of Foresthill Road and out in front of the head of the fire toward the north and northeast.

A spot fire in the area of Chicken Hawk occurred Saturday and firefighters were able to contain that fire with the help of dozers and aircraft earlier today.

Smoke from the fire has been spreading into the valley, causing a drop in air quality.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

With the increase in fire activity to the east of the communities of Foresthill, several more evacuation orders and warnings have been issued.

The latest look at the #MosquitoFire perimeter and thermal hotspots over the past 24 hours. For official fire information, please follow @CALFIRENEU @Tahoe_NF and @PlacerSheriff. pic.twitter.com/ILxDQ6iGPS — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 9, 2022

EVACUATIONS AND WARNINGS

Due to the numerous and rapidly changing nature of the evacuation orders, CBS13 is directing people to Cal Fire's incident page, here.

Evacuation Centers:

Sierra College (5100 Sierra College Blvd in Rocklin)

Foresthill Veterans Memorial Hall (24601 Harrison St. in Foresthill)

Animals can be taken to Placer County Animal Services Center (11232 B Avenue in Auburn)



The evacuation center at Bell Road Baptist Church (77 Bell Road in Auburn) has closed.

After reaching capacity at the Animal Services Center in Auburn, evacuated animals should now be taken to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

Between the two locations, more than 350 evacuated animals from dogs and cats to horses and goats are currently being cared for by dedicated teams of staff and volunteers, according to Placer County officials.

On Sep. 9, El Dorado County Sheriff John D'Agostini issued a local emergency due to the threat the fire poses to people, homes, roadways, power lines, and water infrastructure.

Additionally, El Dorado County Public Health Officer Nancy Williams issued a public health emergency regarding hazardous waste in the form of contaminated debris from hazardous materials and structural debris from the fire.

On Sep. 8, Gov. Newsom issued a State of Emergency in the following counties because of the Mosquito and Fairview fires:

Riverside

Placer

El Dorado

There are a number of road and forest trail closures.

Oxbow Reservoir is located 69 miles northeast of Sacramento, just five miles east of Foresthill in the Tahoe National Forest. It's at the top of the middle fork of the American River, just upstream from the famous whitewater rapids called the "tunnel chute."