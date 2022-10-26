Fire burning in vacant commercial building in North Hollywood area

A fire was burning Wednesday in a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area.

The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to other structures.

About 45 minutes after the fire began, the LAFD reported that the building partially collapsed and the firefighting effort shifted to a defensive operation.

Around 7:26 a.m. the LAFD gave an update saying that heavy fire continues to burn through the roof of the building. Firefighters are flowing heavy streams through ladder pipes and are in defensive mode.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a person of interest has been detained, suspected of starting a series of at least 8 fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning.

