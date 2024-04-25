Fire breaks out on historic Oceanside Pier

Firefighters scramble to extinguish fire on historic Oceanside Pier

Firefighters scramble to extinguish fire on historic Oceanside Pier

Firefighters scramble to extinguish fire on historic Oceanside Pier

Crews are scrambling to extinguish a fire at the historic Oceanside Pier.

The fire started at about 3:15 p.m. inside a vacant restaurant, according to city officials. They asked residents and tourists to avoid the area.

The United States Coast Guard joined the Oceanside Fire Department's effort to save the nearly 140-year-old pier, according to KFMB a CBS News affiliate.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. No injuries were reported as of Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters first arrived about five minutes after the first call.