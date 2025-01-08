Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out inside Studio City home and spreads to nearby brush

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A fire broke out inside of Studio City home before spreading to nearby houses and brush Wednesday night. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire started at about 8:52 p.m. at a four-story home at 3656 N. Sunswept Dr. 

It engulfed the home and spread to the nearby brush and jumped to neighboring houses. Firefighters jumped into defensive mode to contain the spread and prevent extension into more vegetation.

The fire destroyed the stilts below one of the homes, causing it to collapse onto the hillside. Embers continued to fly onto the nearby brush as crews tried to quickly douse them with water. 

