Fire breaks out in Reseda apartment complex

A fire broke out a large apartment building in Reseda early Friday morning.

The blaze was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the three-story Kingswood Village Apartments located in the 17800 block of Sherman Way.

Several residents were evacuated, while others sheltered in place.

Ninety-six firefighters were dispatched. The bulk of the fire was extinguished within about one hour, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Three apartments were damaged. The fire started on the first floor and spread to the top floor.

"I was asleep and I heard somebody bang on our door and say, 'fire, fire, get out', and we just rushed out, we threw anything on, me and my husband," tenant Phylicia Hartfield-Mickens told CBSLA.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the fire department said.

The cause is under investigation.