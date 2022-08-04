Building housing marijuana grow operation catches fire in South LA

Firefighters contained a structure fire that broke out at a reported marijuana grow operation in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The blaze was first reported at around 6:50 a.m. in the 800 block of East 62nd Street, where heavy smoke was showing as firefighters with Los Angeles Fire Department arrived.

It took the 65 firefighters on hand just under an hour to contain the situation and extinguish the fire that was "located within the one-story section of a row of combination one- and two-story buildings with an attached three-story silo," said LAFD.

There were no injuries reported.

According to firefighters, the grow operation was licensed, and had been undergoing some sort of repair.

Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.