Watch CBS News
Local News

Building housing marijuana grow operation catches fire in South LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters contained a structure fire that broke out at a reported marijuana grow operation in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. 

The blaze was first reported at around 6:50 a.m. in the 800 block of East 62nd Street, where heavy smoke was showing as firefighters with Los Angeles Fire Department arrived. 

It took the 65 firefighters on hand just under an hour to contain the situation and extinguish the fire that was "located within the one-story section of a row of combination one- and two-story buildings with an attached three-story silo," said LAFD. 

There were no injuries reported. 

According to firefighters, the grow operation was licensed, and had been undergoing some sort of repair. 

Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 9:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.