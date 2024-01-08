Watch CBS News
Local News

Financial advisor accused of defrauding elderly clients and adults with special needs

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A financial advisor is accused of stealing millions from her elderly and special needs clients and police need help finding additional victims. 

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Donna Bogdonovich for felony fraud after a 14-month investigation allegedly uncovered multiple grand thefts. 

Bogdonovich was a licensed fiduciary for the State of California, a financial manager legally obligated to manage someone else's money and property for the client's benefit. As outlined by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, fiduciaries have four basic duties:

  • To act in their clients' best interests, 
  • Manage their money and property carefully,
  • To separate clients' money from their own or someone else's 
  • And to keep good records. 

Bogdonovich managed special needs trusts and conservatorships. She's accused of stealing $2.5 million. Police believe there are other victims. 

Anyone with information connected to the case should contact Detective III Adriano at (818) 374-9420. Anonymous tips may be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 5:33 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.