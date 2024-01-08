Financial advisor accused of defrauding elderly clients and adults with special needs

A financial advisor is accused of stealing millions from her elderly and special needs clients and police need help finding additional victims.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Donna Bogdonovich for felony fraud after a 14-month investigation allegedly uncovered multiple grand thefts.

Bogdonovich was a licensed fiduciary for the State of California, a financial manager legally obligated to manage someone else's money and property for the client's benefit. As outlined by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, fiduciaries have four basic duties:

To act in their clients' best interests,

Manage their money and property carefully,

To separate clients' money from their own or someone else's

And to keep good records.

Bogdonovich managed special needs trusts and conservatorships. She's accused of stealing $2.5 million. Police believe there are other victims.

Anyone with information connected to the case should contact Detective III Adriano at (818) 374-9420. Anonymous tips may be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.