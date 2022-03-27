Final Four: Coach K, Duke face archrival North Carolina; Villanova gets Kansas

Just like that, there was only four.

After North Carolina knocked off Cinderella Saint Peters in the Elite Eight on Sunday, the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is set.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 27: R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots the ball during the first half of the game against the St. Peter's Peacocks in the Elite Eight round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

(8) North Carolina will face its archrival (2) Duke on Saturday, a rematch of the regular season finale that saw the Tar Heels defeat the Blue Devils in head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Raleigh, NC.

It will be the first ever matchup in the NCAA Tournament between these two Blue Bloods.

In the other final four matchup, (1) Kansas will tip-off against (2) Villanova.

Both games will be played on Saturday April 2 in New Orleans. The Final Four will be broadcasted on TBS.