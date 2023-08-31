Fight at Palmdale Dollar General store leads to a shooting

A fight at a Palmdale Dollar General store Thursday morning led to a shooting.

Around 11:50 a.m., SKYCAL was overhead and someone could be seen being lifted into an ambulance from the location at 200 East Palmdale Blvd.

The male suspect was seen fleeing from the location according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.

The front area of the store and parking lot is cordoned off as law enforcement investigates.

No further details are available at this time, more information is to come as the investigation unfolds.

