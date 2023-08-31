Watch CBS News
Fight at Palmdale Dollar General store leads to a shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A fight at a Palmdale Dollar General store Thursday morning led to a shooting. 

Around 11:50 a.m., SKYCAL was overhead and someone could be seen being lifted into an ambulance from the location at 200 East Palmdale Blvd. 

The male suspect was seen fleeing from the location according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.

The front area of the store and parking lot is cordoned off as law enforcement investigates.

No further details are available at this time, more information is to come as the investigation unfolds.

A fight that led to a shooting is being investigated at a Palmdale Dollar General store. KCAL News
KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

August 31, 2023

