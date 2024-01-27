Fiery three-car crash leaves two hospitalized on I-15 in Corona

Two people were hospitalized after an explosive three-car crash in Corona late Friday.

Corona Fire Department

Firefighters say that the crash, which happened at around 6 p.m. on northbound lanes of I-15 just north of the Magnolia Avenue ramps, involved three cars, two of which were on fire by the time they arrived, according to an Instagram post from Corona Fire Department.

"Explosions from an involved medical van that contained multiple oxygen tanks caused the fire to spread to the surrounding vegetation," firefighters said.

They were able to both extinguish the fire and treat both of the injured victims, who were treated at the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

While their firefight continued, the Magnolia ramps and northbound lanes of I-15 were closed, CFD noted. They have since reopened.