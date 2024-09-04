Feds investigating 2 California prisons over allegations of rape and sexual abuse of inmates

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a probe into two California prisons over allegations of rape and sexual assault of female inmates following hundreds of lawsuits alleging abuse.

The civil rights investigation will look into the California Institution for Women in Chino, San Bernardino County and the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla, which is the largest women's prison in the state and is located in a rural area of Central California. Prosecutors said Wednesday that federal authorities will investigate whether the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) protects inmates from sexual abuse by officers and staff. The facilities house a combined 3,000 people.

The federal investigation is being conducted under the Civil Rights for Institutionalized Persons Act, which authorizes the Department of Justice to look into state prisons where misconduct allegations have surfaced.

"Based on an extensive review of publicly available information and information gathered from advocates, we find significant justification to open this investigation now," U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in remarks Wednesday. "Staff sexual abuse of women has been reported continuously in media and through public reporting since at least 2016."

Meanwhile, state prison officials have said reforms and other changes have been made in the wake of allegations.

CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber said that includes body-warn cameras on officers and changes to the reporting process that are intended to make it easier for victims to come forward.

"Sexual assault is a heinous violation of fundamental human dignity that is not tolerated — under any circumstances — within California's state prison system," Macomber said in a statement after the federal probe was announced. "Our department embraces transparency, and we fully welcome the U.S. Department of Justice's independent investigation."

A lawsuit filed on behalf of 21 women incarcerated at the California Institution for Women in San Bernardino County includes allegations spanning from 2014 to 2020 of forcible rape, oral copulation, groping and threats of violence and punishment by officers.

Over the last decade, according to prosecutors, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed by women alleging officers at the Central California Women's Facility sexually abuse inmates — allegations ranging from rape to inappropriate groping during searches.

That prison is where Gregory Rodriguez, a former correctional officer, used to work.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged last year with 96 counts of rape, sexual battery, sodomy and rape under color of authority in connection with widespread sexual assault allegations during his time at the Central California facility. He is currently awaiting trial.

Prosecutors have said the charges involve 13 different victims, but at the time of Rodriguez's arrest, said they were looking for other potential victims. If he is convicted of all charges, Rodriguez could be sentenced to more than 300 years in state prison.

"These allegations are in no way a reflection on the vast majority of correctional officers who act professionally and do their best to make sure prisoners serve their time while remaining safe," the Madera County District Attorney's Office said in May 2023 statement announcing the charges.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation initially started investigating Rodriguez in July 2022. He retired on Aug. 25 of that year after being approached by internal affairs investigators.

State prison officials referred the case to the local county prosecutor's office later that year.

"Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population," Mike Pallares, the prison's warden at the time, said in a statement from the state prison department.

However, at the time, Pallares was himself being sued by female workers at the prison accusing him of inappropriate sexual conduct, according to the Sacramento Bee. In one of two lawsuits, the Bee reports, one worker said he "began demanding sex" from her after she complained about sexual harassment by other staffers at the prison.

On Wednesday, in a statement announcing the federal investigation, prosecutors said the correctional officers accused of abuse range in their rank and among them are "the very people responsible for handling complaints of sexual abuse made by women incarcerated at these facilities."

Prosecutors said staff at both prisons have been accused of seeking sexual favors from inmates, who they would then offer special privileges and contraband.

In March, a report compiled by a working group put together by the state — which was made up of advocacy groups, people who used to be incarcerated, community-based groups and members of the state prison department's Female Offender Programs and Services — was presented to the State Legislature.

It found there are long-running issues with the reporting process for abuse allegations and a lack of accountability for those who are accused, and it made suggestions for improvements such as computerized body scanners to carry out certain searches of inmates.

"There have been recent allegations that unclothed body searches have been conducted in a retaliatory manner, and body scanners have been suggested as an alternative to unclothed body searches," the report states.

State prison officials said that reforms have been made to improve and protect the reporting process for sexual assault allegations and there have also been changes made to training of officers. Body-worn cameras and fixed-audio surveillance systems are now being used at both facilities under investigation by the federal government, according to state prison officials.