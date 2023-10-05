FedEx 757 with landing gear failure crash lands, skids off runway in Chattanooga

A FedEx Boeing 757 with landing gear failure crash landed, then skidded off the end of a runway late Wednesday night in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the city's fire department said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The three pilots on board weren't hurt, the Chattanooga Regional Airport said in a statement.

First responders raced to the airport after getting reports that the plane was on its final approach, the fire department said.

Agencies at the scene along with firefighters included their department's Special Ops team, Chattanooga police and Hamilton County EMS, according to CBS Chattanooga affiliate WDEF-TV.

They were in position as the aircraft circled before making its final descent, the fire department said.

The plane came to a stop before it got to a street in the safety area, the department continued.

"There was no fire, only smoke from the engines," the department said.

"Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts," it added.

The airport said its main runway would be closed "until further notice."

The cause of the gear malfunction was being investigated.