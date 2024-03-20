Federal law enforcement announces initiative aimed at increasing prosecution of violent crimes

Federal law enforcement officials gathered in Los Angeles on Wednesday to announced a new initiative to increase prosecutions of violent gun crime.

The new initiative, Operation Safe Cities, is being launched by the office of United States Attorney Martin Estrada, who says that program will encourage local law enforcement agencies to send violent crime cases involving firearms to federal prosecutors, which could lead to stiffer sentences.

"We are aiming our powerful federal resources and federal sentencing statues directly against violent gun criminals," Estrada said during Wednesday's press conference.

He was joined by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and Interim Los Angeles Police Chief Dominic Choi.

"This effort is to ensure the most violent people out there on the streets are prosecuted and spend the time in jail that they need to," Choi said."

Luna offered the full support of his department, saying that he looks forward to continuing the strengthening of their partnership with the US Attorney's office.

One noticeable absence at the conference was Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who is often criticized as being too progressive and soft on crime.

Estrada said there was no meaning behind Gascón's absence.

"I have personally spoken with the district attorneys of Ventura and Los Angeles and they are supportive of this effort," Estrada said.

Echoing that sentiment was a statement released by the LA DA's office after the conference, which read in part:

"We applaud the U.S. Attorney's initiative and welcome the introduction of additional effective tools and resources in combating violent crimes. Operation Safe Cities complements our broader strategy of ensuring that violent perpetrators face accountability for their actions."

Scott Tenely, a former federal prosecutor that led the Orange County Violent Crime Task Force, spoke with KCAL News about the new initiative.

"It's no secret that law enforcement knows, with respect to violent crime, robberies, gun crime, you're going to get a stiffer sentence in the federal system," he said. "And in Los Angeles in particular, if a defendant is arrested for those crimes, they're going to stay in custody in the federal system, whereas in the state system, they're going to be released under the district attorney's policies."

From 2022 to 2023, Los Angeles County experienced increases in both homicides and robberies, and Tenley said that it's no secret that violent crime appears to be on the rise.

"Certainly it is the fact that violent crime in Los Angeles, or at least there's a perception that violent crime is on the rise," he said. "And so, this is bringing all the law enforcement resources to bear, and it shouldn't just be a burden on the state authorities and the district attorney's office."

Estrada says that the initiative should