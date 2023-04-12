FBI seeking help identifying man who attempted to rob Wells Fargo bank in Compton

Federal investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying and locating a man who attempted to rob a bank in Compton on Monday.

Federal Bureau of Investigation

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the incident occurred at the Wells Fargo bank located in the Gateway Towne Center in the 1600 block of South Alameda Street.

The man is said to have entered the bank and presented the bank teller with a note demanding money before fleeing from the area in a black SUV.

They did not disclose how much, if any, money the suspect received before leaving.

A photo of the suspect shows him wearing a black, hooded Lakers sweatshirt, a blue bandana, sunglasses and blue construction gloves.

Anyone who has additional information was asked to contact FBI's Los Angeles office at (310) 477-6565.