FBI offers $25k reward for info on man who damaged SoCal Edison substation in Torrance

The FBI is searching for a suspect who shot at a Torrance electrical substation

The FBI has announced a $25,000 reward for any information that helps them identify those responsible for damaging a Southern California Edison electrical substation in Torrance last year.

Photo of the possible suspect. Federal Bureau of Investigation

It happened back on Aug. 20, 2023 at the station in the 21700 block of Madrona Aveue, according to the FBI's Laura Eimiller.

"An unknown suspect or group attempted to destroy and cause a system failure of a Southern California Edison electrical substation by shooting one of the transformers and turning off various circuit breakers," she said. "No one was injured during the incident, but property was significantly damaged."

Law enforcement previously circulated images of a person suspected of being involved in the incident in 2023, who they have described as a male wearing a tan, hooded overcoat with black pants and boots.

"Vandalizing or destroying electrical equipment can cause power outages, require costly repairs and lead to serious physical injury or death," Eimiller said in a statement. "Each incident of tampering could constitute a felony charge, including federal charges for damaging interstate transmission lines. The FBI and the Torrance Police Department are investigating this incident with the assistance and cooperation of Southern California Edison."

Anyone who has more information on the case is urged to contact the FBI's toll-free tipline at 800-CALL-FBI.