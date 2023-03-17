Watch CBS News
FBI leading search for 63-year-old U.S. citizen kidnapped from her home in Mexico

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday announced a $20,000 reward for information that helps them located a missing United States citizen who they believe was kidnapped from her home in Mexico in February. 

They believe that 63-year-old Maria del Carmen Lopez, was taken fro her Pueblo Nuevo, Colima home on Feb. 9. 

"The FBI is conducting this investigation jointly with law enforcement authorities in Mexico," said the FBI's Laura Eimiller in a statement.

Investigators have described Lopez as standing around 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and "permanent/tattooed" eyeliner, the statement said. 

Anyone who has any information on Lopez's whereabouts or information to provide investigators is urged to contact their closest FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. The Los Angeles branch of the FBI can be reached at (310) 477-6565.

