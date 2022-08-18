Several taken into custody in FBI, LAPD gang sweep

Gang members were rounded up at a Boyle Heights site Thursday by a multi-agency task force that served search and arrest warrants throughout Los Angeles overnight.

The operation, which targeted gang members and their associates, included law enforcement personnel from the FBI, the LAPD, and several other agencies, according to Laura Eimiller of the FBI.

(credit: CBS)

The people taken into custody are believed to be involved in a range of crimes, including racketeering and weapons and drug violations, Eimiller said. Those taken into custody were taken to a command post in the Boyle Heights area for processing.

The operation was ongoing, she said, so the total number of arrests is not yet available.