FBI arrests suspect after an hours-long standoff in Sherman Oaks

The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department shut down some roads in Sherman Oaks as agents engaged in an hours-long standoff.

According to authorities, federal agents attempted to serve an arrest warrant for a resident in the 14000 block of Burbank Boulevard at about 6 a.m. Thursday morning. 

The suspect refused to surrender which precipitated the standoff. Several SWAT officers with the FBI were seen setting up a perimeter outside and above the suspect's building. 

fbi-raid.jpg
CBSLA

Authorities said that crisis negotiators were en route to the scene. The LAPD assisted their federal partners in securing the area. 

The FBI apprehended the suspect at about 12:30 p.m. Officials have not revealed what the suspect was wanted for at this time.

There are no reported injuries nor any indication that shots were fired in this incident. 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 12:29 PM

