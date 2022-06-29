Watch CBS News
Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street.

When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD arrived, they found two dead people, one of whom was reportedly a 10-year-old boy — the other an approximately 30-year-old man. 

Early Wednesday morning officers disclosed that the two were father and son, and are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide. 

The bodies were found near the vehicle but no weapon was immediately found at the scene. 

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death. 

First published on June 28, 2022 / 10:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

