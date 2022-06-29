Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street.

When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD arrived, they found two dead people, one of whom was reportedly a 10-year-old boy — the other an approximately 30-year-old man.

Early Wednesday morning officers disclosed that the two were father and son, and are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

The bodies were found near the vehicle but no weapon was immediately found at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death.