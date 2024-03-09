Memorial grows for brother and sister killed in Rancho Cucamonga car crash

A growing memorial of flowers, candles, balloons, along with a baseball bat and hat, lined the curb of a Rancho Cucamonga road Saturday where two high school students, a brother and sister, died in a Friday afternoon car crash.

A giant "Rest Easy Elias and Sarah" poster, filled with hand-written messages, rested against a power pole where Sarah Cruz, 14, and Elias Cruz, 17, died after their car crashed.

"Tell your loved ones that you love them every day," said Rey Cruz, father of the teens. "Don't assume anything. Don't assume tomorrow is going to happen. Tomorrow might not happen for you."

The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at Wilson and Haven Avenues in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies said Elias was driving his sister and another teen when he lost control of the car and crashed into a power pole, hitting a tree.

Los Osos High School students, family and community members gathered Saturday morning at the site. "Really the whole school came out," Karam Fakhouri said. "I was in shock. I didn't believe it at first, and then we were all just praying."

The other 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station.