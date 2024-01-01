Father, mother, daughter killed after grisly two-car crash in Harvard Park

A grisly two-car collision killed a father, mother and daughter in the Harvard Park area on New Year's Eve.

Investigators said that the crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., when an SUV speeding from the spot of a separate crash failed to stop at a stop sign on 60th Place and Normandie Avenue, colliding with a sedan traveling southbound on Normandie Avenue.

The collision sent the sedan hurtling into a street sign and fence on the southwest corner of the intersection, police said. Good Samaritans attempted to remove the four passengers from the smoking car before paramedics could arrive.

The sedan was occupied by a family of four, three of whom died. The Los Angeles Fire Department said that the father and his 5-year-old daughter died on New Year's Eve. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that the mother had died in the hospital after suffering critical injuries.

The final member of the family, a 1-year-old girl, remains in critical condition. Detectives said that the victims were from

Colombia.

The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized due to injuries suffered in the collision. Paramedics say they are serious but non-life-threatening. They have been arrested and face charges of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, police say.