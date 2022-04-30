Watch CBS News

Father and daughter killed after crashing into a hydrant in La Mirada

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

A father and his daughter were killed after they collided with a fire hydrant in La Mirada. 

The collision happened Saturday morning at about 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Beach Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, a preliminary investigation determined that the victims' grey Chrysler 300 was traveling "at a high rate of speed." 

The father, who was driving at the time, lost control of the car and collided with a fire hydrant and utility pole at the intersection. Deputies said that the car crashed with so much force that it sheared the fire hydrant off and toppled the utility pole. 

Both victims were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. 

Police are unsure what caused the crash. It is unknown at this time if the alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. 

Repair workers from Southern California Edison are working to fix the utility pole.

First published on April 30, 2022 / 4:43 PM

