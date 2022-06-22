Fatal shooting on SF Muni Metro train halts service at Castro Station; police searching for suspect
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting on a Muni Metro train that has shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations as they search for the suspect.
The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.
Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.
There were initial Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but San Francisco police have yet to confirm any details regarding the police activity.
San Francisco District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar later confirmed the shooting, saying that she was "informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train." The double shooting happened between the Forest Hill and Castro stations.
She went on to say that two victims were shot, with one deceased and the second victim taken to an area hospital. She said police are searching for the suspect who ran out of the train at Castro Station.
She noted that there was not an active shooter at this time, but confirmed the suspect was still at large.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services has advised people to stay clear of the area.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
