Fatal shooting investigation underway after man found dead in South Gate

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Tuesday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred before 6:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Javier Alvarez.

Detectives were working to determine a motive in the shooting and to locate a suspect. 

There was no additional information readily available. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 2:28 PM

