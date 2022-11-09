Fatal shooting investigation underway after man found dead in South Gate
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Tuesday evening.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred before 6:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as 18-year-old Javier Alvarez.
Detectives were working to determine a motive in the shooting and to locate a suspect.
There was no additional information readily available.
