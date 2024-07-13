Fatal Fight in Bell Gardens Under Investigation

Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who died following a fight in Bell Gardens. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department responded around 7:47 p.m. on Friday to a report of a fight between two groups in the 5800 block of Loveland Street near Eastern Avenue, according to homicide Lt. Steven De Jong.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim unconscious on the ground. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel transported the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, De Jong said. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are assisting Bell Gardens police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at lacrimestoppers.org.