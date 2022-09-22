Fatal crash in Lancaster leaves 1 person dead, 1 hospitalized

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 22 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 22 AM Edition)

One person has died and another was hospitalized after a two-car crash in Lancaster on Thursday.

The accident took place on North 30th Street West and Avenue F Thursday morning.

Firefighters and Paramedics arrived to the scene after 8:25 a.m.

First responders pronounced one of the two drivers deceased at the scene.

The other person was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to City News Service.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this moment.