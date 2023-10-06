Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed on 101 in Silver Lake, major backups through Hollywood area

By KCAL-News Staff

All southbound lanes on the 101 closed in Silver Lake area
All southbound lanes are shutdown on the 101 due to a fatal crash in the Silver Lake area.

The crash was reported around 5:55 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said a pedestrian was hit and killed.

No other information was given about the incident.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway at North Vermont Ave.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 6:46 AM

