Pedestrian hit and killed on 101 in Silver Lake, major backups through Hollywood area
All southbound lanes are shutdown on the 101 due to a fatal crash in the Silver Lake area.
The crash was reported around 5:55 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said a pedestrian was hit and killed.
No other information was given about the incident.
Drivers are being diverted off the highway at North Vermont Ave.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
