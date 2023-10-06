Pedestrian hit and killed on 101 in Silver Lake, major backups through Hollywood area

All southbound lanes on the 101 closed in Silver Lake area

All southbound lanes are shutdown on the 101 due to a fatal crash in the Silver Lake area.

The crash was reported around 5:55 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said a pedestrian was hit and killed.

No other information was given about the incident.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway at North Vermont Ave.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.