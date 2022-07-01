Fatal collision on 15 Freeway prompts lengthy road closure in Corona

Authorities were investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Corona early Friday morning, which left one person dead.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, though California Highway Patrol officials arrived at the scene at around 2:40 a.m., where they saw several Good Samaritans attempting to put out a fire that had burst forth from the crashed semi truck.

At least one person was killed in the crash, though information was not available.

A Sigalert was issued for all southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway in Corona just north of Temescal Canyon Road.

Sky2 over the scene revealed a line of vehicles stretching back for miles as they were filed off the freeway in a single file line by authorities.

CBSLA

All lanes were reopened at around 6:35 a.m.