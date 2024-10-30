Fans take to the streets with fireworks to celebrate the Dodgers' win across Los Angeles

The night sky in Los Angeles lit up with fireworks after the Dodgers captured their latest World Series title against their historically bitter rival, the New York Yankees.

Fireworks shoot up in the sky in East Los Angeles. KCAL News

"We know you want to celebrate the Dodgers World Series win, but please do not head to the Downtown LA area," the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted. There are many streets closed in the Downtown LA area and traffic will be heavily impacted. Please celebrate responsibly."

Police also closed the 6th Street Bridge to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Mateo Street and Boyle Street.

Officers also showed up in riot gear near downtown Los Angeles after a large group of Dodgers fans took over some of the streets closed near Crypto.com Arena.

"Figueroa is closed between Olympic and Pico. Surrounding streets around LA Live have also been closed to all vehicle traffic," the department tweeted.

Police issued a dispersal order at Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street near the stadium. Officers began to move the crowd away from LA Live after fireworks exploded near them. After pushing the celebration out of the area, officers mounted on horses stayed around the arena and patrolled the area.

A dispersal order has been issued at Olympic Blvd and Figueroa due to an unlawful assembly. Leave the area immediately westbound on Olympic Blvd and follow all officers orders. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 31, 2024

The entire department went on a citywide tactical alert to ensure enough personnel were on duty during the celebrations. Outside of Dodger Stadium, fans gathered next to the entrance and blocked the street while also lighting some fireworks. It caused the LAPD to issue another dispersal order at Sunset and Vin Scully because of the "unlawful assembly."

A dispersal order has been issued at Sunset and Vin Scully due to an unlawful assembly. Leave the area immediately and follow all officers orders. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 31, 2024

Elsewhere, fans in East LA also took to the streets to celebrate with fireworks shows as traffic tried to force their way past the revelers. The crowds continued to grow, blocking all lanes of Whittier Boulevard near Atlantic Boulevard.

Nearly an hour later, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department declared an unlawful assembly and started to disperse the crowd.