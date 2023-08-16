A "Betts" a bet: Fan makes good on deal with Mookie, names daughter after Dodgers star

The Dodgers have earned a new lifelong fan — all thanks to none other than star player Mookie Betts.

Giuuseppe Mancuso, a lifelong fan of the Boys in Blue, was sitting behind the on deck circle back on August 2 while the Oakland Athletics were in town when he propositioned Betts with a unique deal.

He told the seven-time All-Star that if he homered in that at bat, he would name his soon-to-be born daughter after the outfielder, giving her the middle name "Mookie."

In a video he posted to social media, Betts recalled the interaction with Mancuso.

"I heard this and I laughed, and he said he was serious," Betts said. "I turned around and told him, 'No, don't do that bro. Don't do that.'"

One of the coolest moments of ya boy’s entire career! Bro is a man of his word 😂👶🏼 #babymookie pic.twitter.com/rVIG4VWJVe — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) August 15, 2023

Despite his best wishes, even warning the man that his wife probably wouldn't be as onboard with the idea as he was, Mancuso made good on his promise after Betts slugged a 436-foot homer to left field — his longest with the Dodgers to date — stopping to fist bump the elated fan after rounding the bases.

Fast forward two weeks and Betts was shocked to find a birth certificate, along with a picture of the adorable baby, that had gone viral from none other than Mancuso, who Betts called a "man of his word."

"A bet is a bet," the post said.

"A couple weeks later, I see on Twitter the birth certificate for Francesca Mookie Mancuso," Betts says in the video. "I can't wait to meet Francesca. That's going to be my girl."

Betts calls the entire interaction "one of the coolest moments" of his entire career — which is already pretty prolific after winning two World Series titles, one MVP Award and a bevy of other accomplishments.

Francesca, the Dodgers newest diehard, was born on August 7 at a hospital in Pasadena. Though she might not make it to any Dodgers games anytime soon, the family can't wait for the pair to meet.