Famous mariachi leader celebrates holidays with 'Merry-achi Christmas' performances in Cerritos

A world-famous mariachi leader is bringing a musical welcome to the spirit of the holiday with "Merry-achi Christmas."

Jose Hernandez led his groups 'Sol de Mexico' and 'Reyna de Los Angeles' as they played at the Cerritos Performing Arts Center Saturday. Hernadez performed on the trumpet.

"This is like a celebration. It's become a tradition for a lot of families. So I'm glad to be part of that," he said.

'Merry-achi Christmas' is in its 24th year. It has one more performance Saturday night in Cerritos before moving to Santa Barbara.