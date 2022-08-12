Family uses DNA to identify, 42-year-old Natiesha Lewis as final victim in fatal Windsor Hills crash

Grieving loved ones were forced to use DNA to identify the final victim in the fatal Windsor Hills crash that killed five people and an unborn child.

"My sister has children that are mourning, that are not aware," said the victim's sister Jasmond Nelson. "It's just so tragic. It's kind of unbelievable to even be here having this conversation. My family is broken we are grieving."

Nelson's sister, 42-year-old Natiesha Lewis was headed to the mall with her friend 38-year-old Lynette Noble when a speeding Mercedes slammed into their vehicle, and several other vehicles, at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenues. The crash and ensuing fire killed the two friends.

"My only sister was the only sister who could not be identified like everybody else," said Nelson. "That's why we're here so late. My sister was a Jane Doe because of the actions Nicole Linton took. And we do want just for our sister."

The violent collision also killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, her boyfriend Reynold Lester and their unborn son.

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Nicole Linton with six counts of murder and five counts of manslaughter. Authorities said the traveling nurse was going 90 mph when she blew through the red light, hitting several cars.

Lewis' family said they're standing with all the victims' friends and loved ones to see that justice is served.

"I'm so sad that she died such a tragic death," said family member Jewell Lewis. "And I just, one day, hope we get answers. All I want to know is why. I just want to know why that's it."