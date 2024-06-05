Family-owned taco shop in Boyle Heights closed after early morning fire

The owner of a taco shop in Boyle Heights closed the doors of his beloved restaurant after an early morning fire on Wednesday engulfed his life's work.

"This morning, at 3 AM, I arrived to find our life's work, everything my family and I have poured our hearts and souls into, reduced to ashes by a devastating fire," Jose, the owner of Birria los Socios, wrote on Instagram. "The sight of our dreams and hard-earned business engulfed in flames was beyond heartbreaking. "

Firefighters arrived at Birria los Socios a little after 3:15 a.m. after a large inferno consumed a row of commercial buildings in the 3500 block of E. Third Street. Because of the fire's dangerous nature, crews could only battle the flames from outside the shop with ladder pipes and other heavy streams of water.

It took 30 firefighters 198 minutes to extinguish the flames, but crews stayed in the area to ensure hot spots didn't reignite the fire.

The owner said the family started the business in 2017 after working as street vendors.

"We started as street vendors, working tirelessly to build our dream, eventually establishing a brick-and-mortar store. But our journey has been marred by a series of burglaries in Los Angeles, each one setting us back further than the last, causing immense financial strain and emotional hardship," the owner wrote.

The business asked for financial help to rebuild and clean up the ashes left behind.

"We are reaching out to you, humbly asking for your help. We need funds to clean up the wreckage and rebuild from scratch," the owner wrote on Instagram. "Your support will not only help us recover financially but also restore our hope and determination to continue our journey."