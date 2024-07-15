Family of Trump rally shooting victim speaks out

Family members of Corey Comperatore, the victim of a shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, are speaking out over the loss of their loved one.

"I just tear up thinking my brother had to go through the same thing that I had to go through 30 years ago when my son was killed," said Tom Fuhrman, uncle of the victim. "It's a terrible tragedy for a parent to lose a child.

Fuhrman spoke with KCAL News from his ranch in Menifee, where he spoke of the pain that his family back home in Pennsylvania is feeling after his nephew was killed when a gunman opened fire, targeting former President Donald Trump in an assassination attempt.

"He was unlucky to be hit by one of the bullets," Fuhrman said. "I think he was killed instantly and taken out of the stands."

Comperatore, who is his brother's stepson, was one of six family members that Fuhrman had at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"He was like a son to him," Fuhrman recalled. "A real son. ... My brother had some accidents where he couldn't get up in a ladder, doing anything high, and Corey would come over and help."

A volunteer firefighter who married his high school sweetheart and was a loving father to two young girls, they say that he died protecting his family from the gunfire.

"When he heard the shots he just dove over his wife and daughters to protect 'em," Fuhrman said. "He's a firefighter and knows his job is to save lives, and I think it was just instinct when he heard the shots. He hit the ground and protects his loved ones."

While he still struggles to understand why it happened, he does believe that the incident will bring change to the nation.

"This is kind of a hateful campaign, going back and forth calling each other names," he said. "I think that's gonna change, we gotta come together and campaign like we should."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been organized, but Fuhrman is thankful that his nephew is being honored like the hero he was.