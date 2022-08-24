Family of 9 survive devastating house fire in Anaheim thanks to 8-year-old son

An 8-year-old boy, who was the first person to discover fire in his family's Anaheim home. He then proceeded to wake everyone in the house up, allowing all nine of them to get to safety.

Maria Rubio and her family. CBSLA

"So, he ran to our room and said, 'Mom, dad, get up, get up, there's a fire, there's a fire," Maria Rubio told CBSLA.

Dramatic security video captured the sounds of panic as flames and smoke tore through the home.

Rubio said her family lost everything in the fire, but she and her husband are just grateful that they, along with their seven children, managed to get out of the burning house in time.

It's unclear exactly how the fire started, though Rubio said firefighters believe it could have been electrical.

A fundraising campaign to help with the expense of clothes, school supplies and other essentials has been started for the family.