Family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in Westminster, safely return home

A family of four was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into its Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint.

The suspects, who were arrested and have been identified as Michael Alexander Rodriguez and Bich Dao Vo, broke into the residence located on the 14300 block of Pine Street before 3 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 27.

The adult male suspect pistol whipped both adult victims and demanded money from them.

Eventually, the family was taken from its home and held hostage inside a motel room in Costa Mesa.

Somehow, the two adults managed to escape the motel room but left the two minors behind, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Fortunately, the 14-year-old girl and 6-month-old baby were found unharmed in the motel room after the parents returned back to the site.

Both suspects were eventually arrested by Westminster PD after patrol officers spotted its getaway van in the area of Goldenwest Street and Westminster Blvd.

A loaded .40 caliber handgun and a loaded AK-47 style rifle were found inside the suspects' vehicle, according to Westminster PD.